The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, is in early lead after the collation of the results of Saturday’s election from 11 out of the 23 local government areas of the state on Sunday.
Mr Alia, a Roman Catholic priest, has garnered 194,555 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Titus Uba, are trailing with 99,860 votes.
The margin of lead is 94,695 votes.
Mr Uba is the current Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.
Both Messrs Alia and Uba hail from Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.
The Labour Party candidate, Herman Hembe, is also in the state governorship contest.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began the collation of Saturday’s governorship election at the Benue Governorship Election State Collation Centre in Makurdi, the state capital, on Sunday.
The collation centre went on a break after calling the results of the first 11 local government areas of the state. It is to re-open at 5:00 p.m. to take the remaining 12 local government areas.
Results as polled by the three leading candidates from the local government areas
1. Apa LGA, 11RAs
Collation Officer: DR. AA. WUANOR, JSTUM
Reg voters:66,720.
Accre voters: 17,435
APC: 7,925
LP: 465
PDP: 7,806
VALID VOTES: 6,520
Rejected votes: 485
Total voted cast: 17,005
NB: results from two polling units were cancelled for violence and overvoting.
2023 Benue Governorship Election Result
2. Gwer West, 15 RAs
Reg Voters: 74,563
Accre voters: 26,333
Votes by parties
APC: 10,947
LP: 1,509
PDP: 13,609
Valid votes: 26,155
Rejected Votes: 175
Votes cast: 26,330
3. Logo, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 114,100
Accre voters: 33,114
Votes by parties
APC: 15,574
LP: 296
PDP: 16,385
Valid votes: 32,582
Rejected Votes: 509
Votes cast: 33,091.
4. Ado LGA, 10RAs
No
Reg Voters: 83,199
Accre voters: 14,811
Votes by parties
APC: 8,662
LP: 308
PDP: 4,379
Valid votes: 14,355
Rejected Votes: 448
Votes cast: 14803
5. Gwer East LGA, 14 RAs
Reg Voters: 99,851
Accre voters: 34,111
Votes by parties
APC: 20,083
LP: 1,272
PDP: 12,085
Valid votes: 33,601
Rejected Votes: 283
Votes cast: 33,924.
6. Agatu LGA, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 64,315
Accre voters: 18,407
Votes by parties
APC: 7,482
LP: 216
PDP: 9,934
Valid votes: 17,943
Rejected Votes: 464
Votes cast: 18,407.
7. Obi LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 69,126
Accre voters: 17,759
Votes by parties
APC: 9,897
LP: 1185
PDP: 6,267
Valid votes: 17,519
Rejected Votes: 240
Votes cast: 17,759.
8. Ukum, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 142,119
Accre voters: 39,425
Votes by parties
APC: 28,503
LP: 439
PDP: 9,418
Valid votes: 38,640
Rejected Votes: 785
Votes cast: 39,425
9. Tarka LGA, 10RAs
Reg Voters: 55,464
Accre voters: 20,939
Votes by parties
APC: 16,422
LP: 175
PDP: 3,748
Valid votes: 20,632
Rejected Votes: 299
Votes cast: 20,931
10. Buruku LGA, 13 RAs
Reg Voters: 129,696
ACCRE Voters: 46,418
Votes by parties
APC: 34,713
LP: 1,155
PDP: 9,513
Valid Votes: 45,937
Rejected Votes: 470
Votes cast: 46,407.
11. Katsina-Ala LGA, 12 RAs
Reg Voters: 168,318
Accre Voters: 42,189
Votes by parties
APC: 34,347
LP: 178
PDP: 6,716
Valid Votes: 41,669
Rejected Votes: 520
Votes cast: 42,189.
