The PDP deputy governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funke Akindele, has lost the Saturday gubernatorial election in her Ikorodu Local Government Area by a large margin to the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-Olu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress polled 64,697 votes far ahead of his closest rival,

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of the Labour Party, polled 13,207 votes, while Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) of the Peoples Democratic Party, came a distant third with only 3,797.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the actress voted at Ita Aro Square in the Ikorodu area of Lagos at about 10:12 a.m. on Saturday.

Ms Akindele was allowed to vote immediately after she arrived at the polling unit. Her polling unit has just 432 registered voters.

Ms Akindele’s party, PDP, seeks to unseat the governing APC in Lagos.

A total of 8,295 votes were recorded as total valid votes in the LGA, where the number of accredited voters is pegged at 84,103. At the LG, 1130 votes were rejected, while 388,971 are the total registered voters at the LG.

The result was disclosed Sunday afternoon at the Lagos State collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Yaba.

Below are the details of the Ikorodu LG results announced:

Total valid votes: 8,295

Registered voters: 388,971

Rejected votes: 1130

Accredited voters: 84,103

Total votes cast: 84,089

Total number of PVCs collected: 349,107

A 45

AA 42

AAC 56

ADC 501

APC 64,697

APM 71

APP 13

BP 28

LP 13207

NNPP 80

NRM 22

PDP 3,797

SDP 27

YPP 21

ZLP 96

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

