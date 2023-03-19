The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom, Umo Eno, is set to be declared the winner of the 18 March election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

Mr Eno won in 29 out of the 31 local government areas in the state with a total of 350,348 votes, according to a PREMIUM TIMES tally of official results. His top challenger, Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), polled 136,262 votes.

Mr Albert won in two local government areas – Ikono and Ibiono Ibom.

Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 127,602 votes.

Mr Udofia lost in all the local government areas in the state including Nsit Ibom where he hails from.

The results from all the local government areas were announced at the INEC collation centre in Uyo, the state capital.

After the announcements, the State Returning Officer, Emmanuel Adigio, called for a short break for the votes to be tallied and reviewed. He is expected to declare Mr Eno the governor-elect in a few minutes when they resume from the short break.

Details later

