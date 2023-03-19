The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, is leading in 12 out of the 19 local government areas where the results of Saturday’s governorship election have been declared so far.

Mr Abiodun, the incumbent governor of Ogun State who is seeking re-election, has lost in only seven out of the 19 local government areas where the results of the election have been called so far.

There is only one local government out of the 20 in Ogun State left to be called.

Of the 19 so far called by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu, has won in seven.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye, is trailing behind Messrs Abiodun and Adebutu.

There are 20 local government areas in Ogun State.

Only the result from Sagamu Local Government Area has yet to be announced by INEC.

The result from the local government area is being awaited at INEC headquarters at Magbo, in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

