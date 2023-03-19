The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has lost his local government area, Ojo, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mr Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second term in office in the governorship election which was held alongside the House of Assembly polls on Saturday.
The governor defeated Jandor in Ojo Local Government Area where the PDP candidate hails from with 30,797 votes.
Jandor came a distant third with 3,889, trailing the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who came second with 19,027.
The breakdown of the result announced Sunday is as follows:
Total valid votes: 54,450
Registered voters: 329,799
Rejected votes: 910
Accredited voters: 58969
Total votes cast: 55360
43 polling units were cancelled as a result of BVAS snatching
A 33
AA 24
AAC 19
ADC 191
ADP 98
APC 30797
APM 37
APP 32
BP 37
LP 19027
NNPP 101
NRM 16
PDP 3889
SDP 10
YPP 30
ZLP 109
