The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, has lost his local government area, Ojo, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sanwo-Olu is seeking a second term in office in the governorship election which was held alongside the House of Assembly polls on Saturday.

The governor defeated Jandor in Ojo Local Government Area where the PDP candidate hails from with 30,797 votes.

Jandor came a distant third with 3,889, trailing the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who came second with 19,027.

The breakdown of the result announced Sunday is as follows:

Total valid votes: 54,450

Registered voters: 329,799

Rejected votes: 910

Accredited voters: 58969

Total votes cast: 55360

43 polling units were cancelled as a result of BVAS snatching

A 33

AA 24

AAC 19

ADC 191

ADP 98

APC 30797

APM 37

APP 32

BP 37

LP 19027

NNPP 101

NRM 16

PDP 3889

SDP 10

YPP 30

ZLP 109

