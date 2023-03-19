The police have confirmed the killing of Peter Nweke, the chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North Local Government Area of the state during Saturday’s election.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Mr Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the deceased was beaten to death by suspected thugs during the election.

“The DPO and his team tried to rescue him, but he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty when they got to the hospital,” she said.

A PDP chieftain and a resident of the area, Innocent Nomeh, said the deceased was killed after being threatened by some thugs in the area.

Mr Nomeh, who is the PDP House of Assembly candidate for Ezza North State Constituency, described the incident as shocking and barbaric.

“He was killed after being threatened by some thugs.

“Some hours after being threatened, they traced him and took him to an isolated area, where they killed him.

“It is so unfortunate that such a young man will die because of an election. I want the security agencies to deepen investigations to fish out, whoever was involved in the killing,” he said.

Ebonyi State has recorded high rates of political violence and killings lately.

(NAN)

