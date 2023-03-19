The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umo Eno, has recorded a landslide victory in the 18 March election in his local government area – Nsit Ubium.

Mr Eno polled a total of 19,359 votes, while his top challenger, Akanimo Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came a distant second with 1,673 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Bassey Albert scored 1,053 votes while James Akapnudoedehe of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Uduakobong Udoh of the Labour party (LP) scored 349 votes and 55 votes respectively.

The result was announced on Sunday at the state Collation Centre in Uyo.

