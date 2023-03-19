The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Peter Nweke, is dead.

Mr Nweke died on Saturday from injuries he sustained from attacks by hoodlums suspected to be political thugs during the governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The police spokesperson, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the death of Mr Nweke Sunday morning.

She said Mr Nweke was beaten and later rushed to the hospital unconscious before he was later pronounced death by a doctor.

Ms Onome said the police have launched an investigation into the death with a view to arresting and prosecuting anyone responsible.

Mr Nweke’s younger brother, Samson Nweke, also confirmed the death of his brother.

He had told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday that his brother was beaten to a coma by thugs.

The younger Nweke said the thugs wielding AK-47 riffles invaded his brother’s polling unit 10, Ogboji ward, Ezza North LGA Ebonyi State.

According to him, the thugs came in two motorcycles and surrendered him.

“They beat my brother, Mr Nweke Peter JP to coma,” he said.

“The hoodlums were also said to have set ablaze all the electoral materials in the three booths in Ndiagu Ogboji.,booths 009, 010 and 011,” he said.

The younger brother said: “Two weeks ago, Bro Peter came visiting me in Abakaliki. I wasn’t in the house but he met my wife. He told my wife to tell me that I should be very careful.

“He said that a certain political party had enlisted some persons from our community for elimination on or before the election date. He said he is number one on the list, I am number two and three other persons.

“Today, it happened to us. While I luckily survived it, my brother could not. They killed him at my polling unit.

“I wish today never came. Oh! How I wish there was never a date called 18th March, 2023. Bro Peter wouldn’t have died. A young man so full of life and promise.”

