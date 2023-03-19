The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, lost his Ona Ara Local Government Area, coming far behind the incumbent Seyi Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Folarin, a senator, scored 5,510 votes to come distant behind Mr Makinde, who scored 17,326 votes.
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Folarin lost his polling unit to Mr Makinde with a gap of over 100 votes.
Mr Makinde also won the polling unit of Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of Accord Party.
See the official results for Ona-Ara below
Ona-Ara Local Government, Oyo State.
Registered voters 89910
Accredited voters 25122
Total valid votes 24537
Rejected votes 576
Total votes cast 25113
A 1212
AA 25
AAC 22
ADC 83
ADP 107
APC 5510
APGA 09
APM 19
APP 09
BP 03
LP 36
NNPP 36
NRM 59
PDP 17326
SDP 53
YPP 28
