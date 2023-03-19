The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, lost his Ona Ara Local Government Area, coming far behind the incumbent Seyi Makinde, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Folarin, a senator, scored 5,510 votes to come distant behind Mr Makinde, who scored 17,326 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Folarin lost his polling unit to Mr Makinde with a gap of over 100 votes.

Mr Makinde also won the polling unit of Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of Accord Party.

See the official results for Ona-Ara below

Ona-Ara Local Government, Oyo State.

Registered voters 89910

Accredited voters 25122

Total valid votes 24537

Rejected votes 576

Total votes cast 25113

A 1212

AA 25

AAC 22

ADC 83

ADP 107

APC 5510

APGA 09

APM 19

APP 09

BP 03

LP 36

NNPP 36

NRM 59

PDP 17326

SDP 53

YPP 28

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

