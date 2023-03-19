The former Minister of Niger Delta and senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North-West District, Godswill Akpabio, has lost his Essien Udim State Constituency to his nephew who is a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State Assembly election.

Governorship and State Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

Mr Akpabio’s nephew, Ukpong Akpabio, was declared the winner of the Essien Udim State Constituency in Akwa Ibom State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The junior Akpabio, otherwise called Prince, served as a commissioner under Governor Udom Emmanuel before resigning last year to contest the State Assembly election.

He polled 15,013 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 11,053 votes.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) scored 7,217 votes, while the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) came fourth with 732 votes.

The State Assembly election result is a sharp contrast to the outcome of the 25 February presidential and National Assembly election in the area where Mr Akpabio, a former governor of the state, was overwhelmingly elected as a senator for the Akwa Ibom North-West under the APC platform.

Besides winning the senatorial election, the APC also won the Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency election which Essien Udim is one of the local government areas under it.

Many had expected the APC to continue the impressive victory in governorship and House of Assembly elections in the area, but the results proved otherwise.

