The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Uwem Imo-ita of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Mkpat Enin State Constituency election in Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Imo-ita polled a total of 14,152 votes while his top challenger, Ini Ekpo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), came a distant second with 3,150 votes.

Mr Imo-ita, a former councillor, had also served as a supervisor for education in the area.

The Returning Officer, Charles Obot of the University of Uyo, declared the results Sunday morning at the Collation Centre in Mkpat Enin.

Mr Obot, a professor, said Young Progressives Party (YPP) came a distant second with 2,713 votes, while Labour Party scored 457 votes. New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 178 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

