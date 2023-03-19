The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Yusuf Mugu of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Kaura State Constituency election in Kaduna State.

The Returning Officer for the State Assembly election in the Constituency, Yusuf Abubakar of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, announced that Mr Mugu polled 14,085 to defeat four other contestants.

He said Afan Tandad of the Labour Party came second with 12,737 votes, while Sunday Nehemiah of the All Progressives Congress came third with 8,715 votes.

The returning officer said Isaac Gandu of the New Nigerian Peoples Party had 1,121 votes.

Mr Abubakar explained that a total of 37,260 voters were accredited out of the 101,275 total registered voters in the local government. The number of votes cast was 37,247.

(NAN)

