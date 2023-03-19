The final collation of results for the Enugu State governorship election has commenced as results from the 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) began coming in.

The Electoral Officers of each LGA would present the result of their domains to the Resident Electoral Officer at the state collation centre.

This followed the conclusion of voting and counting votes in polling units and wards in all of the 17 LGAs.

Enugu has a total of 1,995,389 eligible voters (who collected their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs). However, only 482,990 participated in the presidential election two weeks ago.

A total of 17 candidates are seeking to succeed Ifeanyi Ugwanyi whose eight year tenure ends 29 May.

The major candidates in the elections are Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chijioke Edoga of the Labour Party (LP), Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Uche Nnanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election, earlier scheduled for 11 March was postponed by a week to 18 March due to a delay encountered by INEC in getting the presidential election petition tribunal to grant it permission to reconfigure the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System to be used for the election.

The Tribunal had earlier granted the PDP and Labour Party access to inspect the sensitive materials used for the elections after they rejected the outcome and filed a case with the tribunal.

To be announced winner, a candidate must score the highest number of votes and at least 25 per cent of votes in 11 of 17 LGAs in the state.

