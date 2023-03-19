The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said collation of results of the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State, South-west Nigeria, will commence on Sunday (today).

The Television Continental, a private television station headquartered in the city, reported that at exactly 11p.m on Saturday, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, announced to journalists that collation of results would begin by 11a.m on Sunday (today).

Mr Agbaje addressed journalists at the Lagos Collation Centre within the INEC office in Yaba area of the state.

This is as the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the neighbouring Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye, also announced the postponement of collation of results in the state till 9a.m on Sunday.

Lagos

According to Mr Agbaje, electoral officials across the state’s 20 local government areas were yet to return to the state collation centre with collated results.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES had reported the postponement of governorship and state house of assembly elections in the upscale Victoria Garden City area of the state.

INEC said the decision affected 10 polling units situated in the community. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Agbaje, said this while speaking with journalists on Saturday at the estate.

According to Mr Agbaje, corps members deployed as ad hoc staff on Saturday were unwilling to enter the VGC estate having claimed that they were held hostage during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ogun

In Ogun, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Ijalaye, said the postponement of the collation of the governorship and house of assembly election results till Sunday was due to the destruction of materials and attacks on its officers by thugs.

Channels Television reported that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, earlier confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with an attempt to truncate the electoral process.

