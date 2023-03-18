Low voter turnout has again characterised the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections in Borno State.

Worse than what obtained during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections, the majority of the voters in the metropolis of the two local governments that form the state capital, Maiduguri, did not turn out to vote.

Borno State has more than 2.4 million registered voters, according to INEC’s voter register, but a substantial number of them stayed away from the polling booths on election day.

PREMIUM TIMES‘ reporter who monitored the election in Maiduguri and Jere areas, observed a smaller crowd of voters in most of the polling units.

One of the polling units, Zanna Ibrahim Gujuba 001, had accredited only 57 persons who voted at about 12:22 p.m.. The polling unit had a total of 689 registered voters.

At the Government House 002 Polling Unit, where there are 1,251 registered voters, but only 244 persons came out to vote

At the NUJ Polling Unit, where there are 1,330 registered voters, only 168 voters came out to cast their ballot.

As of the time of filing this report, vote counting was ongoing at many polling units. The exercise has dragged into the dark hours of the day except in a few polling units.

Cases of electoral fraud have been reported around the state where allegations of ballot stuffing were made.

The opposition PDP had last week alleged that it lost the presidential election in Borno State because the ruling party rigged ballot. Hence it vowed to defend its votes in the state elections.

