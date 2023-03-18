The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has lost his polling unit to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Folarin had been the major rival of the incumbent governor, Mr Makinde, since the beginning of the electioneering.

The APC governorship candidate voted at polling unit 002, Ward 5, Idi Ose in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

He polled 89 votes behind governor Makinde, who scored the total votes of 196 at the polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Makinde won the polling unit of Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of Accord Party in the state.

The incumbent governor won in the polling unit at Polling Unit 11, Ward 1, Abayomi , Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Makinde also won at the polling unit of former governor Rasheed Ladoja who is speculated to be working against the second term ambition of Mr Makinde.

Mr Ladoja voted at polling unit 13, Ward 10, Ondo State, Bodija in Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

At Mr Ladoja’s polling unit, Mr Makinde polled 98 votes to defeat Mr Folarin who scored 35 votes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

