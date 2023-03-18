The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has accused the state government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of making plans to disrupt the collation of Saturday’s elections.

A statement issued on Mr Lawal’s behalf by his media office in Gusau stated that the state government had perfected plans to issue a fake security threat in some local government areas of the state as a justification to stop collation.

Mr Lawal said the PDP in the state was in early lead, a development, he said, had made the state government and the APC uncomfortable.

“There was a massive turnout of voters, and the results coming out indicate that PDP is comfortably winning.

“Elections were held successfully in all local government areas, but we learned that the governor is mobilising thugs intending to disrupt the process.

“We have uncovered that they want to disrupt the collation process in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Anka, and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

“We call on the security agencies in the country, INEC, and international organisations to consider Zamfara as a flashpoint area and beam its searchlight on it to monitor, and supervise the collation of results,” the statement added.

Zamfara governor’s spokesperson, Zailani Bappa, did not respond to an SMS sent to him on the allegations.

