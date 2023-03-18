The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday postponed the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Benue State.

Printing errors of ballot papers caused the election postponement, according to INEC.

Consequently, INEC postponed the election indefinitely.

Kwande Local Government Area located in Benue North East senatorial district, has 153,000 registered voters.

The two major contenders in the Benue State governorship race – Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – hail from the Benue North East senatorial district popularly known as Benue Zone A.

Of the 23 LGAs in the state, Kwande Local Government Area has some of the largest number of registered voters.

It is one of the battlegrounds for the governorship contest in the state.

Incidentally, Messrs Uba and Alia both hail from Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

