The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has accused the main opposition New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) of stirring violence in the state by sharing fake election results.

The ruling party said the NNPP was sharing fake election results to cover their defeat in Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. Counting of ballots is still underway in many polling units in the state.

Muhammad Garba, the spokesperson for the APC governorship campaign council in Kano State, urged residents to disregard the alleged fake election results being shared by the NNPP.

Mr Garba, in a statement, said the NNPP after sensing defeat, said the election might have been rigged.

APC urged the public to disregard any unauthenticated election results shared by the NNPP.

“With the result of Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections showing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in early lead in Kano, the party has called on its members, supporters and the public to be wary of unauthenticated election results been circulated by the opposition New Nigeria People’s Party with a view to inciting violence.

“The NNPP, apparently sensing defeat, shared the fake results to deceive the unsuspecting public that the election might have been rigged.

“We called the people in the state to await the outcome of the election from official channels and not allow themselves to be used to cause trouble,” the APC campaign council spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwanso, accused the APC of trying to rig the ongoing governorship election in the state.

“From the report we are getting from our people, we are currently leading but the opposition is trying to be funny.

“They are using all manner of things to buy votes, from N5,000 to wrappers and so on,” Mr Kwankwaso said.

But the spokesperson for the NNPP governorship campaign council in Kano State, Sanusi Bature, denied APC’s allegation of spreading fake election results on Saturday.

He said the results being shared by his party were as posted on the official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC is uploading official results from polling units on its online dashboard, IReV, and can be accessed by any interested party.

