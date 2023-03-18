The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, has won his polling unit in the Ojo Local Government Area.

There was low voter turnout in Saturday’s election in Lagos and many other states across Nigeria.

Jandor voted at Osolu Secondary School, Irewe 1 in Ojo, his hometown on Saturday.

He polled 87 votes at the polling unit to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).

Mr Sanwo-Olu polled 66 votes out of the 157 total valid votes cast at the unit.

LP, ZLP, NRM and ADP had one vote each.

There are 557 registered voters at the polling unit.

Lagos is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held in Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

