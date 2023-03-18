The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran, has won his polling unit in the Ojo Local Government Area.
There was low voter turnout in Saturday’s election in Lagos and many other states across Nigeria.
Jandor voted at Osolu Secondary School, Irewe 1 in Ojo, his hometown on Saturday.
He polled 87 votes at the polling unit to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP).
Mr Sanwo-Olu polled 66 votes out of the 157 total valid votes cast at the unit.
LP, ZLP, NRM and ADP had one vote each.
There are 557 registered voters at the polling unit.
Lagos is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held in Nigeria.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999