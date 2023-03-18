The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, has lost his polling unit to Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Adelabu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, voted at polling unit 10, ward 9, Oke-Oluokun area, Kudeti in Ibadan South-east Local Government Area of the state.

He polled 38 votes behind Mr Makinde who scored 60 votes.

At the polling unit, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received 22 votes.

Earlier, Mr Adelabu had lamented the low turnout of voters in the state.

He said voters were afraid to come out to cast their votes as a result of the violence that claimed three people’s lives two days before the election.

“To rate the outing today in terms of voter turnout, it is not so impressive. At a couple of polling units that I have observed, the turnout was very low and the reasons are not far-fetched. Probably people are scared because of the event that led to today’s election,” he said.

He said two days before the election, about four to five people were killed in a clash between the APC and PDP supporters somewhere in the local government.

“That was not good enough. It was more than enough reasons for people to show apathy towards voting today. Everybody loves his or her life and anything that will cut such life in his or her life at its prime, it is better to avoid it. It is so sad and I am not very happy with that,” he added.

