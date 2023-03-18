The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Akwa Ibom State, Uduakobong Udoh, has lost his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umo Eno, the PDP governorship candidate, defeated Mr Udoh in Ward 11 Unit 11 in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

According to the result of the election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr Eno polled 86 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) who scored 57 votes.

Mr Udoh came a distant third with 35 votes followed by Akanimo Udofia of the APC who scored 21.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), James Akapnudoedehe, who is also from the area, scored 15 votes.

Besides losing in the governorship election, Mr Udoh’s party also lost in the House of Assembly election.

PDP scored 94 votes to defeat YPP, which came second with 43 votes. Again LP came third with 29 votes while APC and NNPP scored 26 and 13 votes, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

