The governor of Lagos State and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won his polling unit with a wide margin despite the low turnout.

Mr Sanwo-Olu defeated his closest rivals, Abdulazeez Adediran and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, respectively, at Polling Unit 6, Eiyekole, Lagos Island, in the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Mr Sanwo-Olu polled 121 votes, while Mr Adediran and Mr Rhodes-Vivour secured only one and two votes, respectively.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the LP candidate also lost to the incumbent governor at his own polling units.

He polled 18 votes behind Mr Sanwo-Olu, who scored 29 votes, while Mr Adediran, also known as Jandor, got two votes in the polling unit in Ikeja.

