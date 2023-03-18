The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says scores of suspected political thugs were arrested in the Nsukka axis of Enugu State, south-east Nigeria during Saturday’s elections.

The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Danny Iwuchukwu, disclosed this while speaking with reporters in Enugu on Saturday.

Mr Iwuchukwu, a chief superintendent of the NSCDC, said the suspected thugs have been handed over to the Nigeria police in the Nsukka axis.

The NSCDC spokesperson said the arrest was made early Saturday morning before the commencement of the governorship and House of Assembly elections. This, he said, followed an “intelligent tip-off” that the suspects were at an unnamed hotel in the area.

He, however, did not provide details about the exact number of the arrested thugs.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the thugs, said to be over 100 in number, were arrested by the security officers providing security in the area during the elections.

Some AK-47 rifles, hand axes, clubs and machetes were among the items recovered from the thugs, according to the NSCDC.

It is not clear, for now, which political party the thugs were working for.

Meanwhile, elections have been going on peacefully across the state with results coming in from different polling units.

