Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has won the governorship election in his polling unit in Ibadan, the capital of the state.

Mr Makinde, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, voted at Polling Unit 11, Ward 1, Abayomi, Iwo-Road in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of the state.

He scored 174 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 28 votes.

At the governor’s polling unit, the candidate of the Accord Party scored five votes, while the Labour Party scored three votes.

Four votes were voided.

For the House of Assembly election, the PDP candidate scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord Party had 9 votes and the LP candidate polled five votes.

Nine votes were voided.

