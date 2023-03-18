Alleged vote-buyers on Saturday attacked officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kaduna State.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that the commission’s operatives came under attack at School Road, Unguwan Rimi area of Kaduna as they attempted to arrest a suspected vote buyer.

The operatives deployed to the polling unit following an intelligence report in an amateur video where a vote-buyer, Kabiru Musa, allegedly induced eligible voters by using his phone to transfer money into their accounts as they cast their votes.

According to the statement, EFCC operatives who mobilised to the scene to arrest Mr Musa were injured.

Narrating the incident, the anti-corruption agency said immediately operatives accosted Mr Musa, he “became unruly and screamed to attract the attention of his syndicate members, who descended on the operatives, using all manner of weapons that left some of them (operatives) injured.

“It took great restraints for the operatives to ignore the unprovoked attack but insisted on arresting the suspect.”

“As the team drove away with the suspect, their vehicle was pelted with stones and other dangerous objects that damaged the windshield and three operatives suffered varying degrees of injuries in the process.

“The injured operatives are currently receiving medical attention at the Medical Centre of the Kaduna Zonal Command, while the suspect is in custody, pending conclusion of the investigation.

“It will be recalled that EFCC teams were similarly attacked during the presidential and national assembly elections, leaving some of its vehicles badly damaged.”

The statement quoted EFCC chairperson, Abdulrasheed Bawa, as commending “the operatives for exercising great restraint under extreme provocation.”

READ ALSO:EFCC arrests alleged serial Canadian visa scammer

“He however appealed to the public to desist from attacking officers of the Commission as such action would no longer be tolerated,” Mr Bawa added.

The anti-graft agency deployed operatives to different parts of the country to combat vote trading during the general elections.

