The counting of votes has started in many polling units in Katsina State after the conclusion of voting.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter who went around some parts of the state gathered that while sorting and counting of votes was ongoing, several other polling units had finished counting.

There were few polling units that had not started sorting or counting ballots.

In Charanci, the counting of votes was ongoing when this reporter visited three polling units, namely PU 001 Koda Primary School, Koda ward; PU 013 Waje A ward and PU 009 Waje B ward.

In Malumfashi Local Government Area, PU 004 Galadima Ward, counting started at 2:55 p.m.

Counting has also finished in Katsina metropolis, PU 070 Tudun Wada Gawo, PU 025 Wakilin Kudu III Katsina, PU 011 Tijjaniya Nasarawa Funtua, PU 017 Gana Jigawa ward, Mashi, PU 012 TV centre Kusada and others.

