A policeman and a minor were shot during Saturday’s House of Assembly elections in Idanre, Ondo State.
PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the police officer was drafted to one of the polling units in the town.
Fortunately, no death has been recorded in the shootout.
A witness confirmed that some hoodlums had stormed the polling unit but were repelled by some police officers.
“In the heat of exchange of fire, one police officer was shot and a small girl was also caught in the crossfire,” the source said.
The officer, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, and the minor were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.
The police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the development, saying a suspect has been arrested.
