The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, lost the governorship election at the polling unit of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Bankole voted at PU 6, Ward 10, Sodeke/Isale-Ijeun I, Abeokuta South Local Government Area of the state.

The former Speaker who also lost his polling unit during the 2019 governorship election joined Mr Abiodun’s campaign train but was not able to deliver his polling unit for the governor.

At Mr Bankole’s polling unit, Ladi Adebutu of the PDP polled 77 votes while Mr Abiodun of the APC scored 65.

ADC’s Biyi Otegbeye got 26 votes.

Although governorship elections are being held in 28 states, Ogun is one of the 11 states where incumbent governors are seeking re-election. In the other 17 states, new governors will be elected as the outgoing governors have completed their constitutionally permitted second term in office.

See the full details of the presidential election results from Mr Bankole’s polling unit below.

Assembly

ADC – 27

APC – 63

PDP – 81

LP – 2

Governorship

ADC – 26

APC – 65

PDP – 77

LP – 0

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

