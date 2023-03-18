Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the governorship candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State lost his polling unit on Saturday.

Mr Rhodes-Vivour polled 18 votes behind the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who scored 29 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, got two votes.

