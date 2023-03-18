The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Titus Uba, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for deploying early to polling units across the state.

Mr Uba, who is the current Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, voted on Saturday along with his wife, Paulina.

He voted at about 8:45 a.m. at his polling unit 019, Open Space Near Tyosula’s Compound at Mbakyaha Ward of Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state.

Comparing INEC’s performance during the 25 February presidential and National Assembly elections, Mr Uba said the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines worked optimally during the governorship poll.

Mr Uba expressed optimism that he would win the election.

He is facing his main challenger, Hyacinth Alia, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

Benue is one of the 28 states where governorship and state parliamentary elections are taking place on Saturday, 18 March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

