Hours after Nigerians commenced voting for the governorship and Houses of Assembly elections across the country, results from polling units have begun trickling in.

Governorship elections were held in 28 states while state legislative elections were held in all of Nigeria’s 36 states.

Millions of registered voters did their accreditation and voting at the over 170,000 polling units across the country.

The 28 states where the governorship elections were held are Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Ogun, Oyo, Yobe and Zamfara. Others are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba states.

PREMIUM TIMES in partnership with the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) has deployed its journalists in all parts of the country to observe the elections and provided live updates of the voting process.

Follow this page for results from polling units across the country.





