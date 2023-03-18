The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, has accused rival political parties in the state of electoral fraud.

Mr Folarin said some members of the other political parties are distributing N5,000 vouchers and food items to persuade electorates.

“They are distributing N5000 vouchers and food items. We urge the ICPC, DSS, EFCC and other security agencies to arrest the situation,” he said.

He urged the electorate in the state not to sell their votes , saying, “it is a four-year journey, don’t sell your conscience to people who do not care about you.”

The governorship candidate said this shortly after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Ward 005, Idi-Ose, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

He lamented low turnout of the electorate in the state, urging them to come out to vote and not to be afraid.

Mr Folarin expressed satisfaction in the conduct of the election and security engagement in the state.

He, however, expressed assurance that he will be victorious in the election.

