The immediate past Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi, is dead.
It was gathered that Mr Egbeyemi passed on in the early hours of Saturday at the popular Multisystem Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.
He was 79.
The lawyer and politician served as deputy governor of Ekiti State from 2018 to 2022 under Governor Kayode Fayemi.
Although an official statement from the Ekiti State government is being awaited, sources close to the former deputy governor confirmed his demise to PREMIUM TIMES.
ALSO READ: #NigeriaDecides2023: INEC chairman speaks on PDP’s allegations of over-voting in Ekiti
“Yes, it is true, the former deputy governor is dead,” the source who would want to be named because he was not authorised to speak on the issue, said.
“A statement from the state government will be out before evening.”
Segun Dipe, the spokesperson of Mr Egbeyemi’s party, APC, also confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999