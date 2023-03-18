The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested five armed thugs in Ihiala, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in charge of election in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, disclosed this while speaking with reporters in the state.
A video clip of the police commissioner making the disclosure was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.
A police spokesperson also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the arrest was made on Saturday.
Mr Adeoye said members of a vigilante group from the community brought the thugs to the headquarters of the police in the state.
“The thugs have been arrested,” he said.
“Five pump action guns have been recovered (from them),” Mr Adeoye added.
The police commissioner said the police had warned earlier that they would not tolerate thuggery and snatching of ballots box as well as violation of INEC election guidelines during the exercise.
“So, these ones we have arrested have violated the INEC guidelines,” the police commissioner said of the thugs.
