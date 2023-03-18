Election materials and electoral officers arrived early in polling units in Port Harcourt, Rivers capital, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.
In Woji Ward 6 Units 2, 3, and 4 (Estate Junction) Obio/Akpor, INEC officials were seen pasting voters lists and educating a few voters present on the guidelines of the election as early as 8 a.m.
The situation was the same in Unit 27 (Circular Road), 29 (Alcon Gate) and 51, YKC Roundabout.
Oueeneth Tawosa, the Presiding Officer, Ward 9, Unit 39 Rumeme 7A, Obio/Akpo said that she and her colleagues were set, waiting for the voters to arrive.
In Ward 12, St Andrew’s Primary School, Port Harcourt City, the Presiding Officer, Segun Solomon said the officials were ready and expecting the voters to arrive.
The Presiding Officer in Ward 9, Unit 2 Obio/Akpo, Martins Konju, said voting commenced at 8.30 a.m. while voters were also seen casting their votes in Unit 3 of the same ward.
NAN reports that the atmosphere was generally peaceful while there was an increased presence of policemen in the polling station.
Many patrol vehicles were on the streets with roadblocks at major junctions in the city.
However, unlike the Presidential and National Assembly polls when the electorate arrived at polling stations as early as 7 a.m. not many voters have turned out at the time of this report.
