Despite the restriction of movement on election day across Nigeria, many citizens still embarked on road journeys.
A long queue of travellers was stopped by military personnel on the Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway Saturday morning.
As of 9:18 a.m., some of the travellers left their vehicles on the road and lay on the floor to protest the situation.
Many of the stranded vehicles were petrol tankers.
A driver, Wasiu Adeniji, said he has been on the road since 1:25 a.m.
PREMIUM TIMES observed that there was more presence of soldiers and other security personnel at different roadblocks in the state compared to 25 January when the presidential election was held.
Ogun State, where the Sagamu-Abeokuta road is located, is one of the 28 states where governorship elections are being held today. State legislative elections are also being held in all of Nigeria’s 36 states.
