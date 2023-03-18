INEC has alerted the public of the existence of fake security identity tags with the name and logo of the commission.

During the first round of elections two weeks ago – the presidential and National Assembly elections – INEC issued different tags for accredited journalists, observers and security officials who are monitoring the elections.

It also provided a different tag for access to the National Collation Centres.

The governorship elections today (Saturday) will be held in 28 states, while the state houses of assembly elections will be held in all 36 states.

The postponed Enugu East Senatorial Election and the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben House of Representatives seats in Edo State will also be held today.

The Commission would announce another date for the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly election, it said.

Fake Tag

But hours before the commencement of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections, the commission said its attention had been drawn to a fake security tag with the inscription “Complete Access” printed on the tag in red ink.

In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, INEC said the tag did not emanate from it.

It called on Nigerians to report anyone found with such a tag, saying anyone bearing the said tag is on illegal duty and is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“We wish to state categorically that the identity card did not emanate from the Commission. Identity cards for security personnel on election duty were issued by the security agencies and not the Commission,” he said.

“Anyone bearing an identity card allegedly issued by the Commission for security personnel can only be on illegal duty. Such a person is liable to arrest and prosecution.

“The public is alerted to this diabolical action of some misdirected elements and to report any such persons to the security agencies.”

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

