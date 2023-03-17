Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed reports that it has zoned the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, in a statement on Friday, said it has yet to take a decision on the leadership of the party.

The ruling party is expected to form a majority in both chambers of the National Assembly based on the number of seats declared so far.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 98 out of 109 senate seats have been declared while 325 out of 360 seats have been declared for the House of Representatives.

APC won a majority in the Senate with 57 seats while the PDP has 29 seats. LP has six seats, NNPP and SDP have two seats each, APGA and YPP have one each.

In the House of Representatives, APC has so far won 162 seats out of the 325 seats declared while PDP won 102.

Furthermore, LP and NNPP have 34 and 18 seats respectively, APGA four seats, ADC and SDP two each while YPP got one seat.

The Senate president, Speaker, deputy Senate president and deputy speaker are decided by election among the members. While the majority party is expected to appoint majority leader, deputy majority leader, whip and deputy whip for both chambers.

Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones; North-west, North-east, South-west, North-central, South-south and South-east.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu is from the South-west, while his Vice, Kashim Shettima, is from the North-east. In addition, both are Muslims.

The party recently met on the issue at the Presidential Villa but no decision was taken on it.

The 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated in June.

We’ll make announcement at the right time — Morka

Mr Morka said the general public should disregard any report on zoning, adding that the party will disclose any decision taken on zoning.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a report circulating on social media on purported zoning of key positions of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

“The report is false and misleading, and should be disregarded in its entirety.

“The Party has not made any decision on zoning of positions or offices of the 10th Assembly.

“As soon as a decision is made on zoning, it will be made public through the Party’s official communications channel,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

