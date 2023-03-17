All supplementary elections arising from the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly elections will not be held alongside the governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, INEC has said.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, on Friday.

While the results of some constituencies during the National Assembly elections were declared inconclusive, others were postponed for other reasons.

Mr Okoye said the only elections to be held alongside the state elections would be the postponed Enugu East Senatorial District election and that of the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State.

The Labour Party candidate in the Enugu East election, Oyibo Chukwu, was killed a few days before the 25 February elections prompting INEC to postpone the election.

Also, on election day, INEC announced the postponement of the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben House of Representatives elections due to the omission of the Labour Party’s logo on the ballot papers for the election.

Mr Okoye said the commission would announce a later date for the supplementary elections.

“Our attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a news report that conveyed the impression that the Commission intends to conduct supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections together with the Governorship and State Assembly elections that will take place on Saturday 18 March 2023. This is not correct,” he said.

“The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections. For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“However, this should not be confused with the two National Assembly elections earlier suspended by the Commission and rescheduled to hold along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections. First is the Enugu East Senatorial District election which was countermanded to allow the Labour Party to conduct a fresh primary election to replace its deceased candidate in line with the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. The second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State following issues with the ballot paper for the election. These are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier.

