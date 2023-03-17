The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended candidates for appointment to 11 judicial positions, including the Chief Judges of four states.

NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, said in a statement Friday that the council made the recommendations to the governors of the relevant states at its 101st meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and chairperson of the NJC, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The four states set to have new Chief Judges, according to the NJC’s statement, are Benue, Adamwa, Kwara, and Oyo.

The NJC also recommended candidates for appointment as the Grand Khadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Adamawa State, and the President Customary of the Court of Appeal in the same state.

The rest were recommendations of five nominees as judges of Plateau State High Court.

The statement said the NJC “considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and at the end of the deliberation, recommended the appointment of six heads of court and five judges of Plateau State High Court”.

The list is as follows:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, BENUE STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ikpambese Maurice Ahemba

2. CHIEF JUDGE, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Hafsat Abdulrahman

3. CHIEF JUDGE, KWARA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Abiodun Ayodele Adebara

4. CHIEF JUDGE, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Iyabo Subulade Yerima

5. GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Ibrahim Wakili Sudi

6. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ADAMAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Audu James Balami

7. FIVE (5) JUDGES, HIGH COURT, PLATEAU STATE

i) Charles Donglong

ii) Ashahabu Suleiman Wase

iii) Shikamma Kassam Sheltu

iv) Mary Abah Izam

vi) Nanle Titus Komak

NJC sets up committee to probe four judges

Similarly, the council disclosed that it had set up separate committees to investigate four judges.

The council said it took the decision after considering a report of one of its complaints assessment committees which review a total of seven petitions sent against various judges.

Three of the seven petitions were dismissed while the four others were recommended for further investigations, according to the NJC’s statement.

The names of the four judges were not disclosed.

It said three other petitions were dismissed.

“One of the three, was dismissed for being subjudice and the remaining two were dismissed because the Judicial Officers had retired from service, and by virtue of Rule 18(2) (h) of the National Judicial Council Judicial Discipline Regulations 2017, the Respondent Judicial Officers are no longer under the disciplinary control of the Council,” the statement said.

Death notification

The council also received notification of the retirements of eight judges of federal and state courts.

The council also said it received notification of the death of a Court of Appeal Justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

