The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has announced a total restriction of movement from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday when the governorship and house of assembly elections will be conducted.

He also ordered quasi-security outfits nationwide to keep off all matters related to the elections and banned security aides attached to VIPs from accompanying them to polling units.

The IGP issued the directive in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police.

He said the restriction would be observed in all states where elections would be conducted.

The IGP, however, said the restriction would not affect those on essential services, such as INEC officials, election observers, accredited journalists, ambulances, and firefighters.

Mr Baba added that the movement restriction would not affect the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He urged citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections.

The IGP assured that necessary security arrangements had been emplaced to enable the electorate to exercise their franchise unhindered.

Mr Adejobi urged the public to contact the Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections).

He said the Force could also be reached through the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line 08031230631, in case of any emergency.

(NAN)

