Burglars have broken into the 100-bed Mother and Child Hospital opened only last month in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State and stole equipment worth millions of naira.

This hospital was commissioned by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on 18 February. Iperu is the hometown of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

However, the State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, said it has arrested three suspects in connection to the incident.

The state commandant of the Corps, David Akinremi, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

Mr Akinremi said the suspects stole six 43-inch Hisense television sets, two 65-inch Bruhm television sets, three Bruhm fridges, one Midea refrigerator and three Lontor rechargeable standing fans, all valued at three million naira.

He added that one Ogunjembola Kehinde, who is among the suspects in custody, led his gang to burgle the hospital.

The commandant said Mr Ogunjembola was arrested following a complaint by one Kehinde Banjoko of a burglary incident in her residence while she was away in Lagos.

The items the complainant said were stolen in her residence include a generating set, gas cylinder, standing fan, mattresses and rug, all valued at about N500,000.

“Based on actionable intelligence, the prime suspect was arrested and upon interrogation, he admitted that he committed the alleged crime with one other now at large. His admission led to the recovery of all the items stolen from one Lawal Aliu who is the receiver of the crime proceeds.

READ ALSO:

“While investigation into the original complaint was still ongoing, intelligence received further revealed that the same principal suspect in this case, Ogunjembola Kehinde and his criminal gang was responsible for breaking and stealing of some electronic equipment at the newly inaugurated 100 bed Mother and Child Hospital, Iperu.

“When he (suspect) was confronted with this, he also admitted he committed the offence with his co-accomplice in the original case of burglary and stealing reported by Banjoko Kehinde.

“So far, three suspects have been arrested in connection with this case while efforts are ongoing aimed at apprehending other criminal receivers mentioned by the suspects with a view to recovering items allegedly sold to them,” the Amotekun boss said.

