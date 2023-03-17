Some gunmen who attacked communities in Paikoro and Munya Local Government Areas of Niger State, killed a soldier, a village head, and a medical practitioner while abducting over 60 people, including women and children.

The gunmen invaded the neighbouring communities of Beni in Munya Local Government and Adunu in Paikoro Local Government in two different groups at about 2 p.m. and raided from house to house, dispossessing the people of their money, foodstuff and other valuables.

At Beni, the group killed the village head, Salihu Ahmed, when they sighted him while on his way back from the farm and abducted about 20 people, mostly women and children.

Also at Adunu, a medical practitioner, Joshua Bitrus, was killed after he attempted to escape into the bush on sighting the gunmen. More than 40 people including women and children, and a retired police officer, Moses Tanko, aka Arada System, were abducted.

Sources in the community said those who could afford between N10,000 to N20,000 cash regardless of either old or new naira notes were set free by the gunmen.

However, it was gathered that the gunmen after raiding the two communities, ran into an ambush by the Joint Security Task Force at Sarkin Pawa on their way to their hideout in Kaduna State and a soldier was killed in the resultant gunfight. Also killed was a member of a vigilante group. Several vigilante members were injured in the clash, residents said.

Two patrol vehicles belonging to the Joint Security Task Force were vandalised by the gunmen with the windscreen and tires shattered with bullets.

According to a source, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, an unspecified number of the gunmen were killed during the gunfight with the security personnel.

The state police command is yet to issue a statement about the incident, but the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, said he was aware of the incident but had yet to get the details of the attacks. He promised to issue a statement later.

