The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday said he has confidence in the country’s judiciary system despite his dissatisfaction with the outcome of the election held last month.

Mr Obi disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily morning show.

The LP candidate recently obtained an order of the Court of Appeal to inspect electoral materials in his bid to challenge the outcome of the 25 February presidential election in court.

He came third in the election which was won by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

“I am confident in the judiciary. I am because I stayed in court for three years where people say it is impossible to become the governor through the court and I became the first,” Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said when asked if he has confidence in the Judiciary.

“Remember I was impeached and again the court brought me back. I have gone through courts, several of them and I have not had any cause to doubt the court.”

Mr Obi said he believes Nigeria has one of the best judiciary in the world, but that it is the politicians that are trying to corrupt it.

“I can tell you that I believe that Nigeria has one of the best judiciary globally. It is we politicians because of our transactional nature that are trying to ensure that everywhere is corrupted,” he said.

He said he hopes to begin reversing that even with his case approaching the election tribunal to claim he won the election.

He added, “They are seeing globally what is happening. People everywhere in the world are asking what happened to the Nigerian election. Africans are surprised that the giant of Africa can no longer deliver just an election.

“We are not talking about something great, it is just an election. Ghana would soon have elections, without BIVAS and it would be seamless. You’ll see it come very soon. So what is wrong with us?”

Mr Obi said irrespective of the controversial judgements given by the judiciary in recent times, “I have confidence that they know that the country is collapsing. They (Judiciary) know they have to help to build a better place for their children.”

Atiku, who came second in the election, recently expressed doubts about Nigeria’s judiciary.

