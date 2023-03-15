The Bola Tinubu 4 President 2023 Support Group on Wednesday received a 26-year-old man, Gaddafi Musa, who reportedly rode a bicycle from Katsina to Lagos to celebrate the president-elect, Bola Tinubu’s victory.

The Convener and Director-General of the group, Fola Tinubu, led the members to receive Mr Musa in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tinubu, a two-term former governor of Lagos State, was on 1 March, declared the winner of the 25 February presidential election.

At the reception, Mr Musa, a native of Funtua in Katsina State and 2022 graduate of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State, said that he embarked on the journey on 26 February and got to Lagos on 10 March.

Mr Musa said he had deep love for Mr Tinuhu, adding that his confidence that he would win the election made him to leave Kastina for Lagos before INEC began national collation of results of the election.

“What made me ride bicycle from my state to Lagos is because I love Tinubu. During the electioneering, I didn’t have anything to give him.

“If it is money, I don’t have to give him but I wanted to see him face-to-face. I only see him on television and posters. I did this to see the person that I love.

”I started on Sunday February 26 after casting my votes on Saturday.

“I left before INEC declared the winner because I had 100 per cent assurance that Tinubu would win the election,” he said.

Mr Musa said that he had a stopover in some cities to sleep.

He listed the cities to include Zaria, Kaduna, Suleja, Minna, Bida, Mokwa, Jebba, Ogbomoso, Ibadan and Ogere.

Mr Musa said that he planned not to cover more than 80km each day, adding that he rode from 6.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m daily.

“I am satisfied I took this journey. My body is fine except for some pains in the legs and buttocks. I did all these because of Tinubu.

“No one supported me when I wanted to embark on this journey. All I wanted Tinubu to know is that I love him. My ambition is to see him,” he added.

Mr Musa said some people tried to discourage him using insecurity, but he made up his mind to face whatever the journey might bring.

“Some thought that kidnappers would take me on the road while some people doubted if I would be able to see Tinubu,” he said.

Praising Mr Musa for his love for the president-elect, the convener said that the step taken by the student demonstrated that young people loved and cared for Tinubu.

“He (Tinubu) has been saying it since he became the president-elect that he would be the president of the youth and he is going create a Nigeria that will make the youth prosper.

“Tinubu cares about the youth. His focus is to create the enabling environment for the youth to thrive. We need to follow and believe in his leadership.

“We thank Musa for the effort but unfortunately, Tinubu is in Abuja now; that is why I said I would meet with him,” the convener said.

On Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections, the convener expressed the optimism that APC would win the elections.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

