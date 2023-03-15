The Federal executive Council (FEC) has approved N15 billion for the construction of an access road linking the Benin-Asaba expressway to the second Niger bridge.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the council’s meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He expressed the hope that the completion of the road would help achieve the dream of inaugurating the bridge before 29 May.

“The Minister of Works presented a memo seeking approval for the award of contract for the construction of an access road from the existing Benin-Asaba expressway to approach the link road to second Niger bridge in Delta.

”As you are aware, the government is determined to inaugurate the second Niger bridge before the expiration of this administration.

”We can tell you that the bridge itself is substantially concluded, but the contract that was awarded today, although the work has started before now, is actually to connect the Asaba-Benin end to the new bridge.

“The contract was awarded to Julius Berge at a sum of N15 billion. They have started the work but they said it is only proper that they have a contract.

”We can assure you that the road will be finished in good time for us to inaugurate the 2nd Niger bridge,” he said.

Mr Mohammed also disclosed that the council has approved N16 billion as variation for the dualisation of Suleja-Minna road in Niger.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who also addressed the correspondents revealed that the council approved 3.7 million Euros as contract variation for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

He said the amount was meant for the procurement of some equipment and to complete the construction of two sub-stations that would help boost electricity supply in the country

Mr Aliyu said: “Today, I presented a memo on behalf of the Transmission Company of Nigeria to the Council and it approved the variation.

”This was due to the escalation of prices for the supply of equipment and the construction of 132 33KV substations at Nnewi and 132 KV line bay extension at Onitsha, both in Anambra.

“The approved amount for the variation is 3.7 million Euros plus N1.137 billion inclusive of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax, with a completion period of 18 months.”

The minister disclosed that the contracts started in 2006 but were abandoned due to lack of budgetary provisions.

(NAN)

