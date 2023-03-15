The State Security Services (SSS) has arraigned four suspects before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State for terrorism activities.

Aliu Abubakar, Abubakar Usman, Abubakar Amadu and Adamu Aliu were said to have been arrested on 9th December, 2022.

The suspects were arraigned for alleged terrorism and kidnapping charges in a suit tagged MISC/15/2023 between the state and the four suspects.

Standing for the SSS, Emmanuel Zamba, told the court that the SSS had filed a motion exparte dated 15 March in respect of the suit.

The lawyer said the motion with a five-paragraph affidavit, and begged the court to remand the suspects for 30 days.

The counsel said their alleged offences were contrary to sections 2 and 3 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Mr Zamba said, “We are praying for an order of this honourable court to detain the defendants in the custody of the Nigeria correctional service for 30 days pending the determination of the suit.

“The defendants are suspected to have committed an act of terriorism within the jurisdiction of this honourable court on 9 December, 2022.”

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate M O Osinbajo granted the order as prayed by the prosecution counsel.

She, however, adjourned the matter till 17 April for further reports from the claimant.

