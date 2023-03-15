Former president of the Nigerian Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Wednesday, declared his support for the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Francis Nwifuru.

Mr Ayim, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is also a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) under the then President Goodluck Jonathan.

He made the declaration to support the APC candidate in his hometown, Ishiagu, in the Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

His decision to support Mr Nwifuru, Mr Anyim told reporters, was based on an “existing charter of equity” in the state.

The former SGF said he is supporting Mr Nwifuru, who is from the northern senatorial district because it was the district’s turn to govern the state.

“I believe in the rotation of the gubernatorial seat to the three districts for equity and justice. I have long believed in this principle and cannot back down on it. I fought for it at the national level in the PDP and have to do so in my state,” he said.

Mr Anyim was a PDP presidential aspirant for the 2023 election. He was a political ally to Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State before the governor defected from the PDP to the APC.

The former SGF had alleged that Mr Umahi in 2020 was plotting to kill him.

He made the allegation after the governor accused him and others, including a former governor of the state, Sam Egwu, of plotting to use members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra to unleash mayhem in the state.

Mr Anyim said then that Governor Umahi had begged him to join him in the APC.

(NAN)

