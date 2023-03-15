President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in seven members to the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The inauguration, which followed the confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the members were reappointed by President Buhari in January.

They are Adamu Bello (Katsina State); Hannatu Mohammed (Jigawa State); Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State); Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra State); Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State); Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State) and Grace Chinda (Rivers State).

They add to five other ICPC board members confirmed by the Senate about a year ago.

They include Anthony Agbo from Ebonyi State representing the South-east zone; Anne Otelafu Odey from Cross River State representing South-south, and Goni Gujba from Yobe State representing North-east.

The rest are Louis Mandama from Adamawa State representing the North-east, and Olugbenga Adeyanju, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) from Ekiti State representing the South-west zone.

The Nigerian Senate disclosed in a thread of tweets via verified Twitter handle that the “Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022 (SB. 553 & SB. 645) was read the third time and PASSED.”

Quoted as speaking during the proceedings, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, said, “This is one of our major contributions to the anti-corruption by this administration and it is a very big boost to our country by ensuring that we minimise the embezzlement of public funds by public servants.”

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the newly reappointed seven ICPC board members took place before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided by President Buhari on Wednesday.

Among those attending the FEC meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Monguno.

Others include ministers of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola; aviation, Hadi Sirika; finance, Zainab Ahmed, women affairs, Pauline Tallen, and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

